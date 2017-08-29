 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
The Royals
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds

Just like the late Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton owns plenty of precious diamond jewels and tiaras. While many of them have been physically passed down from Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana, who wore her fair share of bling, there were times Kate and Diana forwent gemstones and pearls for a simple engraved pendant.

Diana's circle plate was etched with "William" and was a gift from Prince Charles after the birth of their son in 1982. Meanwhile, it's reported that Pippa bought Kate her own version from London boutique Merci Maman, confirmed on a company blog post:

"Family was one of the closest things to Diana's heart so it's no surprise that this shone through in her jewelery, featuring personalized pieces and meaningful charms . . . In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George. Featuring a hand-engraved disc with the Prince's full name, a small boy charm and a heart engraved with a 'W' to represent Prince William."

Read on to get a closer look at both sentimental chains on Kate and Diana, then shop the exact design should you want to start the trend in your own family.

Related
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family

Princess Diana Showed Off Her "William" Necklace in 1983
Kate Owns a Similar Pendant Full of Charms
The Necklace Was a Gift From Pippa That She Was Spotted Wearing in 2013
Kate's Necklace Is This Gold Piece From Merci Maman
The Customizable Necklace Is Also Available in Silver
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Merci MamanThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonKate MiddletonPrincess DianaNecklacesCelebrity StyleJewelry
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Had Very Specific Taste When It Came to Decorating the Family's Country Home
by Marcia Moody
The British Royal Tiaras
The Royals
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
by Marcia Moody
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
by Laura Marie Meyers
What Is Pippa Middleton's Job?
Pippa Middleton
What Does Pippa Middleton Do For a Living? We Investigate
by Monica Sisavat
Melania Trump Wearing Green Missoni Knit Dress
Melania Trump
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds