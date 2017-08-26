 Skip Nav
Ultimate Guide
Your Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Shoe Trends
Gigi Hadid
14 Times Gigi Hadid's Jeans Were Anything but Basic
Fashion News
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind

When Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement back in October 2010, it was inevitable that the newest member of the royal family would be compared to her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana. Not only did the two women share the same sapphire engagement ring but also good genes, with their catwalk measurements and photogenic good looks. Over the following six years, Kate's fashion choices have also often been compared to those of Diana — many times because they might simply have worn the same color. However, there are some striking similarities between many of the women's choices — some intentional, and others less so . . .

For a 1995 trip to Liverpool, Diana wore an orange Versace skirt suit with a black polo neck, belt, purse, and opaques.
Sixteen years later, Kate chose a very similar ensemble — but in red and by Luisa Spagnoli — for a trip to her former university, St. Andrews.
In 1987, Diana channeled military chic in a white and gold two-piece by her favorite designer Catherine Walker.
In 2014, Kate opted for a modern take on the look in a navy and cream blouse and skirt by her favorite designer Alexander McQueen.
Lady Diana's first public engagement after getting engaged was a charity event, for which she chose a black strapless evening gown that nipped in at the waist. It was the first time she had worn anything by designers the Emanuels, who went on to create her wedding dress.
Shortly after her wedding, Kate attended the Sun Military Awards in a similar formfitting, strapless black floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen.
For a gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, Diana turned to her favorite designer Catherine Walker, who created this floaty powder-blue number.
At another overseas movie-related event 14 years later — a BAFTA gala in LA — Kate opted for a diaphanous gown in palest lilac by her favorite designer Alexander McQueen.
For the iconic moment in 1982 when Diana left St. Mary's Hospital with Prince William, she wore green and white spots from Catherine Walker.
No one missed the similarities when Kate emerged from the same hospital 21 years later with Prince George, wearing blue and white spots from Jenny Packham.
For a 1995 trip to Argentina, Diana channeled Jackie O in a pastel pink Versace skirt suit.
For her 2016 trip to the Netherlands, Kate channeled Jackie O in a pastel blue skirt suit by Diana's favorite Catherine Walker.
The red and lilac tartan outfit that Diana wore to the 1982 Braemar Games was designed by Caroline Charles.
Although Kate's colors were different in the McQueen number that she wore on Christmas Day in 2013, there were similarities between the long-sleeved wintry two-pieces.
Just after getting married, Diana chose a neutral palette for her Caroline Charles coat and the plumes on her John Boyd hat for a trip to Wales.
Kate favored a similar palette for her Day Birger et Mikkelsen coat and feathery fascinator at the wedding of Laura Parker-Bowles in 2006.
For a trip to Pakistan in 1996, Diana teamed her white head scarf with a porcelain-blue Catherine Walker outfit.
Kate chose a similar shade by Beulah to wear with her head scarf on a trip to Malaysia in 2012.
For her engagement announcement in 1981, Diana wore a blue Cojana skirt suit to complement her new sapphire engagement ring.
Twenty-nine years later, Kate chose to show off Diana's sapphire with a blue silk jersey dress from Issa.
For a charity event in Paris in 1988, Diana wore a big, bold, shiny, floor-sweeping gown by Catherine Walker.
For a charity gala in London in 2015, Kate wore a big, bold, shiny, floor-sweeping gown by Erdem.
During her pregnancy with Prince Harry, Diana wore a layered peach outfit by Jan Van Velden at Ascot in 1984.
When Kate was pregnant with Prince George, she wore layered peach Tara Jarmon for a charity engagement in 2013.
Diana wore Victor Edelstein white with black spots at the polo in 1987.
Kate chose Topshop white with black spots for a trip to the Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London back in 2013.
At the family's annual Christmas Day church outing in 1993, Diana accessorized her scarlet coat with a black asymmetric hat with a high crown.
For William's passing out ceremony at Sandhurst in 2006, Kate teamed her red Armani coat with a very similar hat by Philip Treacy.
During a tour of Australia in 1983, Diana wore a yellow silk tea dress by Jan Van Velden.
During a tour of Canada in 2011, Kate chose a yellow silk tea dress by Jenny Packham.
