Kate Middleton’s Outfit Answers the Style Question Every Girl’s Got on Her Mind

Ladies, it's tights season. At least that's the message we got from Kate Middleton's festive ensemble when she stepped out at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. The duchess kept warm by layering opaque stockings underneath her Goat tunic ($640), which featured a row of buttons at the neck to draw attention to Kate's poppy pin.

It wasn't just a solid maternity look that offered comfort, it was also a step toward embracing cold weather and the holiday season all at once. Read on to see how Kate accessorized with Tod's pumps, a Mulberry clutch that coordinated in color, and a few sparkling finishes, including Mappin & Webb earrings and her sapphire engagement ring, then shop her exact shift along with similar options that pair quite nicely with tights.