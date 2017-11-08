 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton’s Outfit Answers the Style Question Every Girl’s Got on Her Mind

Ladies, it's tights season. At least that's the message we got from Kate Middleton's festive ensemble when she stepped out at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. The duchess kept warm by layering opaque stockings underneath her Goat tunic ($640), which featured a row of buttons at the neck to draw attention to Kate's poppy pin.

It wasn't just a solid maternity look that offered comfort, it was also a step toward embracing cold weather and the holiday season all at once. Read on to see how Kate accessorized with Tod's pumps, a Mulberry clutch that coordinated in color, and a few sparkling finishes, including Mappin & Webb earrings and her sapphire engagement ring, then shop her exact shift along with similar options that pair quite nicely with tights.

her Goat tunic
$640
from goatfashion.com
Goat Eloise Tunic
$640
from goatfashion.com
Zara Knotted Velvet Dress
$50
from zara.com
Reiss
Matty Long Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress
$203.49
from Harrods
Dillard's Day Dresses
IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi Boat Neck Peplum Sleeve Shift Dress
$129
from Dillard's
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Velvet Bell-Sleeve Dress
$139
from Macy's
Marks and Spencer
Poplin Sleeve Striped Tunic Midi Dress
$73
from Marks and Spencer
Versace
Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Belted Dress Women's Dress
$275
from Zappos Luxury
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Women's Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress
$110
from Nordstrom
Eliza J
Plus Size Women's Split Sleeve Sequin Dress
$118
from Nordstrom
