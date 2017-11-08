 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Helen McCrory
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honored by the Queen This Week
Award Season
Jessie James Decker Is Working Her Baby Bump From Every Angle at the CMAs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day

Kate Middleton was all smiles on Wednesday as she attended the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London. The famous royal, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, gave a glimpse of her growing belly as she wore a plum tunic dress and a poppy pin ahead of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Aside from mingling with guests, Kate also took to the stage to talk about the importance of children's mental health.

It certainly seems like the royal is feeling like her old self again. After missing Prince George's first day of school due to hyperemesis gravidarum, Kate revealed that she is feeling well enough now to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School. "As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," she said during the forum. "Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together." Hopefully, there will be even more sweet moments with Kate and her family as we approach the holidays.

Related
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Kate Middleton Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity Pregnancies
The Royals
Could Will and Kate's Third Child Affect Prince Harry's Wedding Plans?
by Marcia Moody
What Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Name Third Baby?
The Royals
Why Guessing Will and Kate's New Baby's Name Will Be Way Easier Than You Think
by Marcia Moody
Queen Victoria Facts
The Royals
She Was Almost Killed 6 Times, and 17 Other Fascinating Facts About Queen Victoria
by Morgane Le Caer
Gifts For Prince Harry Fans
Prince Harry
11 Gift Ideas For Anyone Who Is Royally Obsessed With Prince Harry
by Monica Sisavat
Best Gifts For Princess Diana Fans
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds