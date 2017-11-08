 Skip Nav

Kate Spade Champagne Purse

Holiday Obsession! Kate Spade Released a Champagne Bucket Purse, and We Have Zero Chill

Kate Spade, we can't take it anymore! Week after week, the designer has been releasing creative products for the holidays. Just when we thought our hearts couldn't take it anymore after the Champagne jewelry collection, the brand then released this Finer Things Champagne Bucket Crossbody ($358). It's the purse of our bottle-popping dreams!

This bag is the perfect accessory for holiday parties or New Year's Eve. The top has a snap closure that makes it easy to store your belongings. The bucket is made of glitter, for goodness sake — what more could you ask for?

By the way, if you need a little snack to accompany your Champagne, Kate Spade also made this Finer Things Caviar Coin Purse for $98. Put odds and ends in it, then throw it inside the bucket bag. You will be the Champagne queen, and that's the highest honor we could ever give you.

