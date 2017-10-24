Let's Pop Bottles! Kate Spade's New Champagne Line Will Be on Your Holiday Wish List

Rose gold-lovers, you may need to sit down. Kate Spade's newest holiday collection is all kinds of wonderful. The designer just released a line of Champagne-themed accessories, and we are so here for it. Prepare to feast your eyes on sparkly jewelry, a keychain, and a scarf. We love the celebratory vibes of these products — they would be great for upcoming celebrations and parties. Even better, add these essentials to your holiday wish list so you'll have them in time for New Year's Eve. 'Tis the season to pop bottles, after all. Everyone could use a little bubbly, even in accessory form.