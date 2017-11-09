 Skip Nav
Kate Upton's Sparkly Wedding Shoes Might Have Been Hidden, but They Deserve Your Utmost Attention

Kate Upton had a beautiful destination wedding in Italy, and her sheer wedding dress was something right off of a Pinterest board. For her big day with Justin Verlander, the model wore a gorgeous embroidered Valentino gown that featured lace sleeves and a long tulle veil.

One thing you may have missed at first were Kate's amazing wedding heels, but thanks to her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, we got a closer look. The bride wore a pair of white satin Manolo Blahnik heels that were embellished with a crystal-beaded vine appliqué on each shoe. Keep reading to have a closer look, and buy the exact style, as well as similar ones, for your rotation, too.

Manolo Blahnik
Swan Embellished Satin Pump, White
$1,295
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Badgley Mischka
Royal Embellished Peep Toe High Heel Pumps
$245
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Badgley Mischka Evening Shoes
Kate Spade
Sala High Heels
$328
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoes
Casadei
embellished Perfect Pump pumps
$895
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Casadei Pumps
Asos Bridal Gowns
Dune Bridal Dune London Bridal Breanna Embellished Shoes
$157
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bridal Gowns
Jimmy Choo
Abel Crystal Pointed-Toe Pump, White
$1,050
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Bridal Shoes
Asos
PAVLOVA Embellished High Heels
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoes
Kate's Exact Heels
Badgley Mischka Royal Embellished Pumps
Kate Spade Sala Heels
Casadei Embellished Perfect Pumps
Dune London Bridal Breanna Shoes
Jimmy Choo Abel Crystal Pumps
Asos Pavlova Embellished High Heels
Fashion InstagramsKate UptonGet The LookHeelsBridalCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity StyleShoesManolo BlahnikWedding
