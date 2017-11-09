Kate Upton's Wedding Shoes
Kate Upton's Sparkly Wedding Shoes Might Have Been Hidden, but They Deserve Your Utmost Attention
Kate Upton had a beautiful destination wedding in Italy, and her sheer wedding dress was something right off of a Pinterest board. For her big day with Justin Verlander, the model wore a gorgeous embroidered Valentino gown that featured lace sleeves and a long tulle veil.
One thing you may have missed at first were Kate's amazing wedding heels, but thanks to her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, we got a closer look. The bride wore a pair of white satin Manolo Blahnik heels that were embellished with a crystal-beaded vine appliqué on each shoe. Keep reading to have a closer look, and buy the exact style, as well as similar ones, for your rotation, too.
