These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends
12 Body-Image Quotes From Victoria's Secret Angels That Are Totally Relatable
Kate Upton's Modest, Sheer-Sleeved Wedding Dress Is the Kind You Dream of Getting Married in

Kate Upton had a destination wedding in Italy and wore a wedding dress straight off your Pinterest boards. The model said "I do," to Justin Verlander over the weekend in a beautiful embroidered Valentino gown. The white dress featured lace sleeves and a bodice that flowed away from her body. The model kept her hair pinned to the side in soft waves, which perfectly complemented her delicate bridal veil.

The modest dress style was a nice contrast to some over-the-top sheer gowns we've seen in the past. Kate looked like a royal princess on her big day while her bridesmaids stunned in soft colored blush gowns. Prior to the wedding day, Kate shared a few snaps from her bridal shower, which was equally as impressive. Scroll on to see Kate's dreamy dress.

Kate Upton Found the Best Bikini For Striking That Model Pose
