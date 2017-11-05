 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
Celebrity Couples
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Married

Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in an Intimate Outdoor Ceremony

Kate Upton has said "I do"! The Sports Illustrated model wed MLB player Justin Verlander on Saturday during an intimate outdoor ceremony in Italy, People confirms. Kate opted for a white, long-sleeved lace gown with a long white veil while Justin wore a black tuxedo to exchange wedding vows. The ceremony was adorned with light pink and ivory flowers, which matched Kate's peach bouquet. After dating for two years, the Houston Astros pitcher proposed to Kate in 2016. The model revealed her engagement ring on the Met Gala red carpet that year. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Image Source: Backgrid
Join the conversation
Kate UptonCelebrity CouplesCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Latina Entertainment
Ricky Martin Schools Kate Upton With His Performance of "Footloose" on Lip Sync Battle
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Relationship Timeline
Celebrity Couples
A Comprehensive History of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Tumultuous Relationship
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Upton Has an Epic Dance-Off With Jimmy Fallon
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Has an Epic Dance-Off With Jimmy Fallon
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Upton's Bridal Shower Style
Kate Upton
Kate Upton's Bridal Shower Style Makes Her Super Relatable
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Drew Scott's Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
Property Brothers' Drew Scott Just Revealed 3 Brand-New Wedding Details
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds