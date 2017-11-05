Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in an Intimate Outdoor Ceremony

Kate Upton has said "I do"! The Sports Illustrated model wed MLB player Justin Verlander on Saturday during an intimate outdoor ceremony in Italy, People confirms. Kate opted for a white, long-sleeved lace gown with a long white veil while Justin wore a black tuxedo to exchange wedding vows. The ceremony was adorned with light pink and ivory flowers, which matched Kate's peach bouquet. After dating for two years, the Houston Astros pitcher proposed to Kate in 2016. The model revealed her engagement ring on the Met Gala red carpet that year. Congrats to the newlyweds!