Kendall Jenner's Sweater Is the Kind We Want to Cozy Up In on a Fall Day

New York Fashion Week is winding down, and Kendall Jenner wants to get comfy with her off-duty looks. The star's street style has been low-key this season, and she continued that pattern with an oversize sweater. On Sept. 11, the model sprinted down the block in NYC wearing sneakers and a thick, wool cream sweater, which had the longest sleeves we've ever seen. They bunched up around her wrists and covered her hands. Aside from Kendall's green Louis Vuitton bag, the outfit was casual and one you'd slip into on a lazy Sunday afternoon to lounge around the house.

Perhaps that's what the model was aiming for — something cozy and just a tad risqué. It does seem like a nice change from wearing more elaborate dresses and heels on the runways. The model's had a busy season, walking in shows like Ralph Lauren and Alexander Wang, so we think she deserves to kick back in a "chill outfit" on her nights off. Scroll on for a look, shop similar selections, then let us know if you'd forgo pants for the sake of comfort.