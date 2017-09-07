 Skip Nav
Every Single Head-Turning Outfit Kendall Jenner Wore This New York Fashion Week

When she's not starting trends with her street style looks, chances are you can find Kendall Jenner walking down countless runways this season. The supermodel started off New York Fashion Week strong by walking the Tom Ford runway with gal pal and fellow model Gigi Hadid. Before walking the runway in an asymmetrical sheer dress and a short wig, Kendall was spotted outside of her hotel wearing an oversize blazer and deconstructed denim with a graffiti-covered Balenciaga City satchel. Keep reading to see every single head-turning outfit Kendall Jenner has worn, and prepare to be inspired.

