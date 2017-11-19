Lady Gaga's Azzedine Alaia Dress American Music Awards 2017
Lady Gaga Looks Like an '80s Bombshell in Her Gingham Minidress at the AMAs
Lady Gaga Looks Like an '80s Bombshell in Her Gingham Minidress at the AMAs
Lady Gaga is just one of the many stylish stars set to take stage at the 2017 American Music Awards. The songstress posed for a picture backstage in a body-hugging gingham minidress by Azzedine Alaïa. Her checkered dress was actually a tribute to the iconic designer, who recently passed away. Keep reading to have a closer look at her ensemble ahead.
