Lady Gaga Looks Like an '80s Bombshell in Her Gingham Minidress at the AMAs
The AMAs Red Carpet Is Setting the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
Yara Shahidi Pulled a Cher Horowitz on the AMAs Red Carpet
Lady Gaga Looks Like an '80s Bombshell in Her Gingham Minidress at the AMAs

Lady Gaga is just one of the many stylish stars set to take stage at the 2017 American Music Awards. The songstress posed for a picture backstage in a body-hugging gingham minidress by Azzedine Alaïa. Her checkered dress was actually a tribute to the iconic designer, who recently passed away. Keep reading to have a closer look at her ensemble ahead.

