Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
Each year, celebrities attend the American Music Awards to celebrate the year's biggest moments in music. And, from the looks of it, A-listers saved their sexiest dresses for this year's red carpet. From Tracee Ellis Ross's sparkly open-back gown to Selena Gomez's biker-inspired leather dress, we're counting down the most head-turning looks of the night. Keep reading to have a look at the sexiest dresses that hit the 2017 AMAs red carpet.
0previous images
-27more images