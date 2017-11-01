Ever since we heard that 2017's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is set to take place in Shanghai, we've been eagerly waiting to hear which Angel will walk down the runway wearing the brand's famous Fantasy Bra. Well, the wait is finally over because Victoria's Secret announced on Instagram that Lais Ribeiro is this year's lucky Angel.

The stunning $2-million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra was designed by Mouawad Jewelry and took over 350 hours to create. It features 6,000 precious gemstones such as diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz that are set into a Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Demi Bra ($63). Keep reading to have a glimpse at the bra, and watch a video from Vogue of Lais trying it on for the first time. Also, don't forget to set your alarms for Nov. 28 to watch the fashion show air on CBS.