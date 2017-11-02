 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Award Season
The 25 Stars Who Belong in the Best Gowns We Saw on the Runway
Street Style
The 5 Major Color Trends to Know For 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Fast Facts About Lais Ribeiro, the Victoria's Secret Angel in the $2 Million Fantasy Bra

Lais Ribeiro, 27, is a Brazilian model who joined the Victoria's Secret squad for her first runway show in 2010. Since then, she's been a mainstay, hopping the pond to Paris in 2016 and set to wear the stunning $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. But we're sure that's not all you want to know about her. Ahead, get the scoop on how Lais made her start and read a bit about her fashion prowess too.

Related
One of Your Favorite Models Just Confirmed She'll Walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Her First Victoria's Secret Show Was in 2010
Lais Opened the Birds of Paradise Segment of the Show in 2013
She's Dating Basketball Player Jared Homan
Lais's Street Style Veers on the Sexy Side
Her Red Carpet Sense Is Daring With a Touch of Elegance
Lais Has Attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner
The Model Is Set to Wear the 2017 Fantasy Bra
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style ProfileFashion InstagramsLais RibeiroModelsCelebrity StyleVictoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret
12 Body-Image Quotes From Victoria's Secret Angels That Are Totally Relatable
by Sarah Wasilak
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
71 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body
by Alessandra Foresto
What Bra Do Victoria's Secret Models Wear?
Martha Hunt
This Is the Sexy Lingerie Victoria's Secret Angels Wear Backstage Before the Fashion Show
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Queen Letizia Silver Heels
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Was Chic — but Her Shoes Had Us Swooning
by Celia Fernandez
Kendall Jenner's Powerpuff Girl Halloween Costume
Halloween
Kendall Jenner's Powerpuff Girls Costume Is Definitely Not Rated G
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds