Lais Ribeiro Victoria's Secret Model
9 Fast Facts About Lais Ribeiro, the Victoria's Secret Angel in the $2 Million Fantasy Bra
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
9 Fast Facts About Lais Ribeiro, the Victoria's Secret Angel in the $2 Million Fantasy Bra
Lais Ribeiro, 27, is a Brazilian model who joined the Victoria's Secret squad for her first runway show in 2010. Since then, she's been a mainstay, hopping the pond to Paris in 2016 and set to wear the stunning $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. But we're sure that's not all you want to know about her. Ahead, get the scoop on how Lais made her start and read a bit about her fashion prowess too.
0previous images
-22more images