Lauren Conrad's Maternity Collection Is Just as Adorable as You Think It'd Be

After posting an adorable picture of her bikini-clad bump to announce her beach collection, Lauren Conrad took to Instagram yet again to announce more exciting news. The reality star-turned-designer (and everybody's designated Pinterest queen) announced that she's releasing a maternity line with Kohl's called LC Lauren Conrad Maternity.

If her Instagram sneak peek of the collection is any indication, we can expect to see an array of feminine pieces that are affordable and stylish. The collection is said to hit stores and online June 7. Check back here tomorrow for the full collection and shop out your favorite pieces.