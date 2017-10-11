 Skip Nav
Lily James's Pink Bikini Is the Sweetest Way to Kiss Summer Goodbye

There are some bikinis that automatically make us say, "Cute!" and we had that reaction to Lily James's Pistol Panties swimsuit. According to her Instagram, the star has the day off, and like anyone trying to savor the last days of Summer, Lily got in a last-minute tan.

The actress showed off her bronzed skin in a sweet pink-striped bikini. Her retro high-waisted bottoms were paired with a matching strapless bandeau top. She added an additional dose of rosy color by accessorizing with a printed headscarf. Lily seemed to be enjoying herself since she captioned her photo, "Day off, don't block my sun." Though her bikini is (sadly) sold out, we found a similar striped one-piece from Pistol Panties and some more options ahead.

Pistol Panties Swimsuit
$88
Buy Now
Betsey Johnson Light Pink Shimmer Stripes High-Waist Swim Bottom
$35
Buy Now
Pistol Panties Swimsuit
Missguided Bikini Top
Missguided Bikini Brief
Betsey Johnson Bikini Top
Betsey Johnson Bikini Bottom
Billabong Stripe Bikini Top
Billabong Stripe Bikini Bottom
Solid & Striped Morgan Top
Solid & Striped Morgan Bottom
Billabong Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Billabong
Tie Dye Bikini Bottom
from Asos
$42$25
Billabong
Women's Free Waves Hawaii Reversible Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Billabong
Women's Let It Bloom Halter Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Billabong
Women's Sol Searcher Lowrider Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$34.95
Billabong
Women's No Worries Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$44.95$14.97
Club Monaco Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Club Monaco
Solid & Striped Morgan Top
from Club Monaco
$88$59
Club Monaco
Shoshanna Halter Bra Top
from Club Monaco
$120$89
Club Monaco
L*Space Strap-Back Top
from Club Monaco
$73$49
Club Monaco
Solid & Striped Jane Bottom
from Club Monaco
$78$69
Club Monaco
Boys + Arrows Jessie Bottom
from Club Monaco
$110$89
Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Missguided
White Super High Leg Bikini Bottoms - Mix & Match
from Missguided
$16
Missguided
Cobalt Blue Cross Front Bikini Top- Mix & Match
from Missguided
$19
Missguided
Black Sporty Cross Back Bikini Top - Mix&Match
from Missguided
$19
Missguided
Black Choker Neck Bandage Bikini Set
from Missguided
$57
Missguided
Bardot Bandage Bikini Top
from Asos
$29
_megankristine
daniaustin
livelycraze
summerofdiane
chelcienicolem
darlingcoco
stylethegirl
stylelobster
