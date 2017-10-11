Lily James's Pink Bikini Is the Sweetest Way to Kiss Summer Goodbye

There are some bikinis that automatically make us say, "Cute!" and we had that reaction to Lily James's Pistol Panties swimsuit. According to her Instagram, the star has the day off, and like anyone trying to savor the last days of Summer, Lily got in a last-minute tan.

The actress showed off her bronzed skin in a sweet pink-striped bikini. Her retro high-waisted bottoms were paired with a matching strapless bandeau top. She added an additional dose of rosy color by accessorizing with a printed headscarf. Lily seemed to be enjoying herself since she captioned her photo, "Day off, don't block my sun." Though her bikini is (sadly) sold out, we found a similar striped one-piece from Pistol Panties and some more options ahead.