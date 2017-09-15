The Style Stars Are Taking Over the Streets of London

Just hours after New York Fashion Week wrapped, the style stars landed across the pond for another round of runway shows in London. As always, they've packed suitcases full of trends — bold Fall outfits that were made for head-turning and inspiring. So despite the shows happening on the runways, these may be the best looks you'll see all London Fashion Week — or at least, the ones you'll want to re-create right now. Read on for the best street style from day one.