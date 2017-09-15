Mandy Moore's Engagement Ring Shines Brighter Than the Smile on Her Face

It looks like Mandy Moore has found the one! The This Is Us star is reportedly engaged to longtime love Taylor Goldsmith. The actress has been dating the Dawes musician for over two years now, and it seems like the duo couldn't be happier. Mandy was seen at a cafe in Los Angeles wearing a menswear-inspired blazer, ripped jeans, and cat-eye sunglasses. She accessorized with a black J.W. Anderson handbag and, of course, a shiny diamond ring on her left hand. After zooming in, we can officially say that Mandy's round-cut diamond ring is classic with a capital C. Read on to have a glimpse at her stunning ring.