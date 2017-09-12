Fall has barely started and it seems Selena Gomez already has a favorite coat of the season. The singer was seen out in New York wearing the same plaid coat multiple times throughout the week. We can see why Selena loves the midi-length tweed coat because it's perfect for the transitional season. The menswear-inspired coat featured a plaid print and Selena has found plenty of ways to style it

First, she wore it a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of black straight-leg pants. Then, she was seen wearing it with a $25 Opening Ceremony shopping tote and, most recently, she wore it with a black turtleneck, dark jeans, and a pair of Tod's leather moccasins. Have a look at all the ways Selena's styled the coat and buy similar versions of the style for your wardrobe, too.