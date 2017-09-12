 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
From the Looks of It, This Is Selena Gomez's Favorite Fall Coat — And She's Never Taking it Off

Fall has barely started and it seems Selena Gomez already has a favorite coat of the season. The singer was seen out in New York wearing the same plaid coat multiple times throughout the week. We can see why Selena loves the midi-length tweed coat because it's perfect for the transitional season. The menswear-inspired coat featured a plaid print and Selena has found plenty of ways to style it

First, she wore it a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of black straight-leg pants. Then, she was seen wearing it with a $25 Opening Ceremony shopping tote and, most recently, she wore it with a black turtleneck, dark jeans, and a pair of Tod's leather moccasins. Have a look at all the ways Selena's styled the coat and buy similar versions of the style for your wardrobe, too.

Related
We Can't Help but Stop and Stare at Selena Gomez's Sleek White Sneakers

H&M Wool-Blend Coat
$249
Buy Now
Zara Coat With Shoulder Pads
$169
Buy Now
Selena Gomez Was Seen at the Set of Her New Movie Wearing the Tweed Coat
She Wore It While Carrying an Opening Ceremony Plastic Shopper
She Styled It With a Green Sweater, Mini Skirt, and Ankle Boots
She Also Wore It With a White Shirt, Black Jeans, and Ankle Boots
H&M Wool-Blend Coat
Zara Coat With Shoulder Pads
Baum und Pferdgarten Damara Coat
Michael Kors Glen Plaid Duster
Fendi Plaid Coat
MSGM Plaid Ruffled Coat, Multipattern
Stella McCartney Houndstooth & Glen Plaid Coat
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezFallCelebrity StyleCoatsFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
H&M Wool-Blend Coat
from
$249
Shop More
Stella McCartney Coats SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Black Edith Coat
from SSENSE
$1,495
Stella McCartney
Women's 'Edith' Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
from Nordstrom
$1,495
Stella McCartney
Navy Edith Coat
from SSENSE
$1,495
Stella McCartney
Patterned Wool Coat
from TheRealReal
$585$292.50
Stella McCartney
Collarless Wool Coat
from TheRealReal
$675
Baum und Pferdgarten Coats SHOP MORE
Baum und Pferdgarten
Damara Pea Coat
from MODA OPERANDI
$390
Baum und Pferdgarten
Birgit Pea Coat
from MODA OPERANDI
$470
Baum und Pferdgarten
Damara Coat
from shopbop.com
$348
Baum und Pferdgarten
Brenda Camo Printed Coat
from MODA OPERANDI
$270
Baum und Pferdgarten
Drew Coat
from shopbop.com
$422
MSGM Coats SHOP MORE
MSGM
Open Knit Longline Coat
from TheRealReal
$245
MSGM
Lace Embellished Coat
from TheRealReal
$395$316
MSGM
Lightweight Abstract Floral Print Coat
from TheRealReal
$245$196
MSGM
Long Crochet Coat
from TheRealReal
$380
MSGM
Wool Cape Coat
from TheRealReal
$300
Stella McCartney Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bunnipunch
nyfashionhunter
laviedupapillon
afewgoodygumdrops
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds