Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry Is Giving Us Serious Accessories Envy

OK, we're all looking out for that one piece of Meghan's jewelry that would give 2017 the feel-good ending we all need, but until that moment, there are plenty of the actress's supercute adornments that deserve a shout-out. Meghan's style is all about mixing classic grown-up pieces with delicate boho trinkets and fun flourishes.

She loves gold, but her eclectic taste means that one minute, she's rocking designer diamonds and the next she's piling on a mishmash of inexpensive bracelets. Taking a peek into her jewelry box also reveals plenty of personalized items, meaningful love tokens, and even a friendship bracelet that Meghan matched with a British reality star . . .