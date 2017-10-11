Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women

It's all very well being an actress, model, lifestyle guru, globe-trotting humanitarian, and potential princess-in-training, but who do you hang out with while you're doing it all? Meghan Markle has spent years forming a close-knit set of friends who reflect her world view, work ethic, and Insta-brunch style, and they have become an even stronger support system since her relationship with Prince Harry became public almost a year ago. From a Pilates queen to political royalty, meet the inner circle who will be filling Meghan's side of the church if she and Harry get married . . .