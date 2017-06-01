 Skip Nav
There's No Denying That Melania Trump Has Been Looking to This Former FLOTUS For Wardrobe Inspiration

Ever since Melania Trump stepped out in a light blue coat and white gloves during Trump's inauguration, we couldn't help but notice a resemblance between her outfit and a certain former first lady. But the similarities between Melania and Jackie Kennedy's style didn't stop there. From her trip to Saudi Arabia to her visit to the Vatican, it seems like Melania is continuing to channel Jackie Kennedy's iconic style.

With her classic tailored skirt suits and chic pillbox hats, Jackie Kennedy is often viewed as one of the best dressed first ladies in history. Melania's looks, on the other hand, have been receiving mixed reviews, with some designers even refusing to dress her. With that in mind, it makes sense that Melania might want to steal a page out of Jackie's book. Read on to have a look at the similarities below.

Melania Trump Skipped Wearing a Headscarf For Her Saudi Arabia Visit

