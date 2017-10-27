The Billowy Sleeves on Melania Trump's LBD Would Catch Anyone's Attention

It's no secret that Melania Trump's closet is full of little black dresses. While at a press conference at the White House, the first lady chose another LBD, but this one was different from the rest. Melania's figure-hugging dress featured billowy sleeves that instantly caught our eye. She finished her monochrome look off with a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos. Keep reading to have a look at all angles of her ensemble, and buy similar versions of her dress, too.