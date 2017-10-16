Melania Trump's Little Black Dinner Dress Is as Classic as They Come

Melania Trump joined her husband and their son, Barron, as they departed Trump International Hotel following dinner. The whole family was dressed to the nines, the president in a striped tie and Barron following suit in his own tuxedo. Melania wore a sleeveless Dolce & Gabbana dress that's as classic as they come, and, in all black, so very "New York." The FLOTUS styled her sophisticated formfitting number with Christian Louboutin patent pumps and her eye-catching engagement ring. Read on for a look, then shop similar designs appropriate for an evening of fancy dining.