Melania Trump Pulled Off Her Trustiest Styling Trick With This LBD

After receiving backlash for wearing heels and a "FLOTUS" stitched hat on a visit to Texas, where the first lady joined her husband to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey, Melania Trump made a few wardrobe switch-ups. She joined the president in the Oval Office, where they received updates from Texas disaster relief organizations.
Melania took the floor and gave a speech in a sophisticated LBD with a button front, cinching her waist with a thin leather belt. It's not the first time she's employed this styling trick in order to polish off an outfit; it is, however, Melania's most muted iteration of the tidy look. Read on to catch a glimpse, then shop a few inspired dresses we found.
