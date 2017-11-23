Melania Trump Pardoned Turkeys in a $1,625 Stella McCartney Coat

Melania Trump followed the long-standing tradition of pardoning turkeys for Thanksgiving. After recently spreading some Holiday cheer in a red and navy Calvin Klein coat, the first lady was spotted at the White House's Rose Garden wearing another colorful ensemble.

For the annual event, Melania wore a red turtleneck paired with a brown leather skirt and pointed-toe heels. She finished her look off by throwing a floral embroidered Stella McCartney coat ($1,625) over her shoulders. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and buy the same coat, as well more affordable options, ahead.