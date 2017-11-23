 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Pardoned Turkeys in a $1,625 Stella McCartney Coat
Melania Trump Pardoned Turkeys in a $1,625 Stella McCartney Coat

Melania Trump followed the long-standing tradition of pardoning turkeys for Thanksgiving. After recently spreading some Holiday cheer in a red and navy Calvin Klein coat, the first lady was spotted at the White House's Rose Garden wearing another colorful ensemble.

For the annual event, Melania wore a red turtleneck paired with a brown leather skirt and pointed-toe heels. She finished her look off by throwing a floral embroidered Stella McCartney coat ($1,625) over her shoulders. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and buy the same coat, as well more affordable options, ahead.

Stella McCartney
concealed fastening floral coat
$1,625
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Coats
Stella McCartney
concealed fastening floral coat
$1,625
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Coats
Marks and Spencer
Floral Print Coat with StormwearTM
$145
from Marks and Spencer
Buy Now See more Marks and Spencer Coats
Asos Plus Jackets
Dolly Delicious Plus Dolly & Delicious Plus Premium Embroidered Jacquard Maxi Kimono Jacket
$190
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Jackets
yoox.com Coats
OTTOD'AME Coats
$274 $137
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Coats
Smythe
Women's Floral Jacquard Peaked Lapel Coat
$895 $536.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Smythe Coats
Dolce & Gabbana
Floral Coat
$3,904
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Coats
Comme des Garcons
woven floral coat
$2,084 $1,251
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Coats
Farfetch Coats
Ermanno Gallamini floral coat
$1,328
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Coats
Melania Trump Wearing a Stella McCartney Coat
Melania's Coat
Marks and Spencer Floral Print Coat
Dolly Delicious Plus Jacquard Jacket
Ottod'ame Coat
Smythe Floral Jacquard Coat
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Coat
Comme des Garcons Woven Floral Coat
Ermanno Gallamini Floral Coat
