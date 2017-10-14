You Need All Your Fingers and Toes to Count Melania Trump's Most-Talked-About Shoes

When you think of Melania Trump's footwear, the Manolo Blahnik pumps she wore to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey might first come to mind. These shoes take the lead in controversy as far as the FLOTUS's wardrobe goes. But from the time she stepped into the White House at the Inauguration (wearing a pair of powder blue stilettos that matched her Ralph Lauren coat so closely, we couldn't believe it), Melania's been cementing her footprint in designer.

Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are behind some of her most-talked-about looks, but you might be surprised to learn that Melania also owns Adidas Stan Smiths and Converse sneakers. The question is: does she wear them on the right occasion? Read on to track 18 of Melania's most infamous shoe moments.