You Need All Your Fingers and Toes to Count Melania Trump's Most-Talked-About Shoes

When you think of Melania Trump's footwear, the Manolo Blahnik pumps she wore to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey might first come to mind. These shoes take the lead in controversy as far as the FLOTUS's wardrobe goes. But from the time she stepped into the White House at the Inauguration (wearing a pair of powder blue stilettos that matched her Ralph Lauren coat so closely, we couldn't believe it), Melania's been cementing her footprint in designer.

Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are behind some of her most-talked-about looks, but you might be surprised to learn that Melania also owns Adidas Stan Smiths and Converse sneakers. The question is: does she wear them on the right occasion? Read on to track 18 of Melania's most infamous shoe moments.

Melania's Blue Inauguration Heels
Melania's Coral Christian Louboutin Heels
Melania's Striped Manolo Blahnik Pumps
It's not the only time she allowed them to amp up a neutral outfit. In June 2017, Melania arrived at the White House wearing the same shoes, which finished her combination of a Dolce & Gabbana tank, Bally pants, and her Hermès Birkin bag.
Melania's Red-and-White Striped Pumps
Melania's Lace Heels at the Vatican
Melania's Manolo Blahnik Gingham Heels
Melania's Bejeweled Heels in Sicily
Melania's Floral Christian Louboutin Pumps
Melania's Sky-High Christian Louboutin Pumps
Melania's Purple Manolo Blahnik Heels
Melania's Pink Christian Louboutin Heels
Melania's Manolo Blahnik "Hurricane Harvey" Heels
Melania's Manolo Blahnik Snakeskin Pumps
Melania wore the same shoes shortly after, styling them with a Veronica Beard military jacket to visit Joint Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in September 2017.
Melania's Leopard Pumps
Melania's Converse
Melania wore her green pair of Converse with a "TEXAS" hat, skinny jeans, and a chambray button-down for her second visit to Texas following Hurricane Harvey in September 2017.
Melania's Christian Louboutin Python Pumps
Melania's Chanel Flats
Melania's Christian Louboutin So Kate Heels
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds