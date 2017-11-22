Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat

Melania Trump is ready for the holidays. At least, that's what her outfit told us when she stepped out in a red and navy Calvin Klein coat. She draped the plaid outerwear over her shoulders and left it unbuttoned to reveal a red turtleneck sweater from Ralph Lauren. The colorful ensemble spoke to Christmas cheer and was appropriate, since Melania was en route to receive the official White House Christmas tree.

She's always dressed for the occasion, and though she wore all-American designers up top, her boots were made by Victoria Beckham. If you're wondering where the British designer stands on the whole "dressing Melania Trump" debate, read her answer here. Then, read on to see Melania's holiday ensemble and shop similar coats below.