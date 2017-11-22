 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat

Melania Trump is ready for the holidays. At least, that's what her outfit told us when she stepped out in a red and navy Calvin Klein coat. She draped the plaid outerwear over her shoulders and left it unbuttoned to reveal a red turtleneck sweater from Ralph Lauren. The colorful ensemble spoke to Christmas cheer and was appropriate, since Melania was en route to receive the official White House Christmas tree.

She's always dressed for the occasion, and though she wore all-American designers up top, her boots were made by Victoria Beckham. If you're wondering where the British designer stands on the whole "dressing Melania Trump" debate, read her answer here. Then, read on to see Melania's holiday ensemble and shop similar coats below.

Related
Melania Trump Would Probably Have a Field Day Looking at Her Old Met Gala Dresses
Calvin Klein
Belted Plaid Coat
$305
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Coats
The Kooples
Printed Wool Coat with Embellishments
$526
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more The Kooples Coats
Cupcakes And Cashmere
Allon Brushed Plaid Wool-Blend Coat
$175
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Cupcakes And Cashmere Coats
Ann Taylor
Plaid Funnel Neck Coat
$269
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Petite Outerwear
Target Plus Outerwear
A New Day Women's Plus Size Plaid Top Coat - A New Day Cherry
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Plus Outerwear
Etoile Isabel Marant
Gabrie Blanket Coat in Red,Checkered & Plaid.
$530
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Coats
Forever 21
Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Burberry
Tartan Double-faced Wool Cashmere Oversized Coat
$2,895
from Burberry
Buy Now See more Burberry Coats
Leith
Women's Single Button Plaid Coat
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Leith Coats
Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat
Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat
Melania Trump's Here to Spread Some Holiday Cheer With Her Plaid Coat
Calvin Klein Belted Plaid Coat
The Kooples Printed Wool Coat
Cupcakes and Cashmere Coat
Ann Taylor Coat
A New Day Women's Top Coat
Etoile Isabel Marant Coat
Forever 21 Coat
Burberry TOversized Coat
Leith Button Plaid Coat
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
FlotusCelebrity Street StyleFirst LadyMelania TrumpOuterwearGet The LookJacketsFallCelebrity StyleCoats
Shop Story
Read Story
Calvin Klein
Belted Plaid Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$305
The Kooples
Printed Wool Coat with Embellishments
from STYLEBOP.com
$526
Cupcakes And Cashmere
Allon Brushed Plaid Wool-Blend Coat
from Neiman Marcus
$175
Ann Taylor
Plaid Funnel Neck Coat
from Ann Taylor
$269
Target
A New Day Women's Plus Size Plaid Top Coat - A New Day Cherry
from Target
$39.99
Etoile Isabel Marant
Gabrie Blanket Coat in Red,Checkered & Plaid.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$530
Forever 21
Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
Burberry
Tartan Double-faced Wool Cashmere Oversized Coat
from Burberry
$2,895
Leith
Women's Single Button Plaid Coat
from Nordstrom
$129
Shop More
Forever 21 Coats SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Oversized Single-Breasted Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$68
Forever 21
Faux Fur Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
Forever 21
Draped Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
Belted Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$78$53.99
Forever 21
Cropped Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$45
The Kooples Coats SHOP MORE
The Kooples
Longline woven trench coat
from Selfridges
$635$400
The Kooples
Leopard pattern faux-fur coat
from Selfridges
$670
The Kooples
Studded wool coat
from Selfridges
$900
The Kooples
Floral-embroidered trench coat
from Selfridges
$495$240
The Kooples
Notch-lapels wool coat
from Selfridges
$740
Target Plus Outerwear SHOP MORE
Target
A New Day Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Coat - A New Day Pink
from Target
$39.99
Target
A New Day Women's Plus Size Car Coat Cardigan
from Target
$32.99$25
Target
A New Day Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Vest - A New Day Cream
from Target
$37.99
Who What Wear
Women's Plus Size Boxy Pea Coat Black
from Target
$54.99
Who What Wear
Women's Plus Size Boxy Metallic Puffer Jacket Silver
from Target
$54.99
Burberry Coats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
There's Something Very Special About Queen Letizia of Spain's Navy Blue Coat
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Let These Queen Letizia Pictures Be a Reminder to Dust Off Your Trusty Trench Coat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the Only Coat You'll Want and Need This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the 1 Color Every Powerful Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe
by Macy Daniela Martin
Forever 21 Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kelawalker
lostluxe
_krista_lyn
cupsofcouture
Cupcakes And Cashmere Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
melinchanel
chicsaturday
kattanita
thehouseofsequins
The Kooples Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sixxam_arizona
sixxam_fans_4life
stilettoesdiva
theemasphere
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds