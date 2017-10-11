 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Looks Business Professional Until You Spot This Accessory

Melania Trump has worn plenty of structured suits since entering the White House. From a fresh-off-the-runway Calvin Klein suit to a checkered Dior style, we pretty much thought we'd seen it all — until now.

Melania welcomed Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, to the White House. For the occasion, she opted for a gray pinstripe suit with a crisp, white button-down shirt. She finished off her look with a black tie that reminded us very much of Woody Allen's famous character Annie Hall. Keep reading to see her full ensemble ahead and buy similar ties if you want to give her look a try.

