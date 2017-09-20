If Melania Trump's Suit Looks Familiar, It's Because It Was Just on the Runway

Melania Trump accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump, to the United Nations General Assembly. For the occasion, Melania opted for a gray Calvin Klein suit from Raf Simons's first collection for the brand. The menswear-inspired suit featured a houndstooth print and the double-breasted silhouette that is reminiscent of styles from the 1940s.

This isn't the first time Melania has worn a Calvin Klein look right off the runway. She recently wore a colorblock blouse from the same collection, too. The FLOTUS styled her business-professional look with her go-to pair of black stilletos. Keep reading to have a look at her outfit ahead.