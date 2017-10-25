Melania Trump Most Expensive Clothes
Melania Trump's 10 Most Expensive Looks That Everybody Still Talks About
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Melania Trump's 10 Most Expensive Looks That Everybody Still Talks About
Melania Trump's outfits are often packed with controversy, and sometimes the buzz builds around the price tag. The FLOTUS is responsible for financing her own wardrobe, which she often curates with the help of stylist Hervé Pierre. While many first ladies have been prone to criticism about their way of dress, it's possible Melania doesn't mind the attention. This we can insinuate by her willingness to wear neon pink, rainbow python stilettos, and, yup, a 3D floral coat that cost $51,000. Ahead, we've broken down Melania's 10 most expensive looks that were widely discussed, building up to the priciest item one by one.
0previous images
-21more images