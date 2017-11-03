Melania Trump Dresses
You Can't Deny Melania Trump's Statement-Making Style in These 17 Dresses
Say what you will about the current state of our government, but the one thing that's still always looking good in Washington today is the White House — that is when Melania Trump's walking its halls. The statuesque first lady's fashion background comes through in the former model's enviable wardrobe and her poise while wearing it. With a dress collection that includes her now-iconic inaugural gown, sparkly cocktail numbers, and more casual travel ensembles, this is one FLOTUS who puts the capital "F" in fashion.
