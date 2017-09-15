 Skip Nav
The Bigger Meaning Behind Melania Trump's Decision to Wear These Classic Flats

It seems Melania Trump thought twice before wearing heels to visit another area devastated by a hurricane. She and President Donald Trump left the White House early Thursday for Florida, where Hurricane Irma raged over the Florida Keys. For the trip, Melania buttoned up in a black jacket and wore a pair of beige trousers. She slipped on her classic Chanel cap-toe flats and carried a Birkin bag. The ensemble was subdued yet polished thanks to her designer It pieces. After the trip, however, we have a feeling Melania will once again slip back into her heels.

