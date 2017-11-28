Melania Trump Wearing White Midi Dress
Melania Trump Shows Us How to Wear White During the Holidays
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Melania Trump Shows Us How to Wear White During the Holidays
After returning from Thanksgiving break wearing the most classic boot, Melania Trump was seen touring the holiday decorations at the White House. For the festive occasion, Melania opted for a chic white dress that hit below her knees. The pleated dress featured billowy sleeves and a thin gold belt around the waist. She finished off her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and shop similar versions of her dress, if you want to give the look a try for the holidays.
Short-Sleeve Tie-Neck Midi Dress, White
$2,675
from Neiman Marcus
CHUFY X Juan Hernandez Daels pleated silk dress
$770 $385
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Plus Size Popover Crepe Dress
$144
from Macy's
Margot Crepe De Chine Dress - Ivory
$2,275
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
0previous images
-15more images