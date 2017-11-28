 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Shows Us How to Wear White During the Holidays
Melania Trump Shows Us How to Wear White During the Holidays

After returning from Thanksgiving break wearing the most classic boot, Melania Trump was seen touring the holiday decorations at the White House. For the festive occasion, Melania opted for a chic white dress that hit below her knees. The pleated dress featured billowy sleeves and a thin gold belt around the waist. She finished off her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and shop similar versions of her dress, if you want to give the look a try for the holidays.

Boohoo Ella Contrast Flared Sleeve Midi Dress
Dolce & Gabbana Midi Dress
Black Halo Jeanette Sheath Dress
Club Monaco Ilona Dress
Chufy X Juan Hernandez Daels Pleated Silk Dress
Calvin Klein Crepe Dress
Roksanda Margot Crepe De Chine Dress
Tibi Tie Sleeve V-Neck Dress
Ellery Crepe Dress
boohoo
Ella Contrast Flared Sleeve Midi Dress
from boohoo
$36
Dolce & Gabbana
Short-Sleeve Tie-Neck Midi Dress, White
from Neiman Marcus
$2,675
Black Halo
Jeanette Sheath Dress
from shopbop.com
$345
Club Monaco
Ilona Dress
from Club Monaco
$229$119
MATCHESFASHION.COM
CHUFY X Juan Hernandez Daels pleated silk dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$770$385
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Popover Crepe Dress
from Macy's
$144
Roksanda
Margot Crepe De Chine Dress - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,275
Tibi
Tie Sleeve V-Neck Dress
from Intermix
$425
Ellery
Crepe Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,495
Club Monaco
Ladalia Dress
from shopbop.com
$249
Club Monaco
Archibelle Dress
from Club Monaco
$198.50
Club Monaco
Quenby Tiered Dress
from Club Monaco
$289$199
Club Monaco
Ahnn Dress
from shopbop.com
$198.50$99.25
Club Monaco
Auditta Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$298$208.60
MATCHESFASHION.COM
HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$665
MATCHESFASHION.COM
GÜL HÜRGEL Striped cotton and linen-blend shirtdress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$668
MATCHESFASHION.COM
ATHENA PROCOPIOU Love At Dawn silk dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$479
Self-Portrait
One-shoulder striped cotton dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$545$218
MATCHESFASHION.COM
HVN Jordan gingham sleeveless dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$587
Ellery
Preacher bell-sleeved crepe dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$779
Ellery
Louis silk-satin dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,224$441
Ellery
Kenickie ruffled cotton mini dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,745$786
Ellery
Banksia A-line embroidered tunic
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,589$699
Ellery
Sword bubble-sleeved cotton-blend maxi dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,410$508
