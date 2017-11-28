Melania Trump Shows Us How to Wear White During the Holidays

After returning from Thanksgiving break wearing the most classic boot, Melania Trump was seen touring the holiday decorations at the White House. For the festive occasion, Melania opted for a chic white dress that hit below her knees. The pleated dress featured billowy sleeves and a thin gold belt around the waist. She finished off her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and shop similar versions of her dress, if you want to give the look a try for the holidays.