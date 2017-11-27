Melania Trump Returned From Thanksgiving Break Wearing the Most Classic Boot

Melania Trump returned from her Thanksgiving break wearing a cozy outfit we're all familiar with: an oversize turtleneck sweater and black jeans. The simple combination is a fashion girl's go-to, especially after the holidays when you just want to be comfortable. She kept the accessories to a minimum (no Birkin bag in sight) and wore a pair of black scrunchy boots. The style is one we haven't seen in a while, but it's a classic silhouette that can't be missed. Scroll on to see her outfit from head to toe, then shop similar boots.