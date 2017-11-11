Amal Clooney Is Just 1 of the Stylish Cohosts of 2018's Met Gala

The Met Gala has had many thought-provoking themes over the years, but 2018's may just be its most controversial topic yet. Even though the first Monday in May is still months away, the Costume Institute has reportedly already begun planning for fashion's most memorable red carpet. Next year, Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace will all serve as cohosts to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

According to WWD, the 2018 theme will be focused on fashion and religion. It has been said that the topic was chosen since many major designers such as John Galliano and Riccardo Tisci have been referencing religion in their collections. While we had many feelings about people not following last year's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between" theme, we have an inkling that next year's event will be one for the books, with some celebrities hitting the mark and others trying on more daring looks.