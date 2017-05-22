 Skip Nav
Don't Stare at Michelle Obama's Vacation Top For Too Long — You'll End Up Buying It

Michelle Obama's street style just keeps getting better post White House. The former first lady's on vacation in Italy, where she immediately caught our eyes with her Teija top. The pink number was both feminine and trendy thanks to its one-shoulder style. It revealed just a hint of skin as Michelle walked down the street. She kept the rest of her look bright and casual with distressed white jeans (a hard style to rock!) and matching sandals.

The outfit had all the right ingredients for the perfect vacation look. In fact, the more we stare at Michelle's trendy top, the more we want it. Thankfully, it's still shoppable below.

45 Reasons Michelle Obama Will Always Be Our Style Icon

