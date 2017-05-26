Nothing Is Too Hard For Michelle Obama to Style — Not Even a Corset

If you're still debating how to style your corset, take a tip from Michelle Obama. The former first lady attended the Partnership For a Healthier America Summit wearing the waist-defining accessory. The belt cinched in her asymmetrical striped shirt and highlighted her figure, while a pair of black pants pulled together the outfit.

She looked both casual and trendy on stage, a trick she's mastered from her former White House days. The corset belt elevated her outfit and proved Michelle's style just gets better and better. Read on to see how she wore the belt, then shop similar ones below.