Nothing Is Too Hard For Michelle Obama to Style — Not Even a Corset

If you're still debating how to style your corset, take a tip from Michelle Obama. The former first lady attended the Partnership For a Healthier America Summit wearing the waist-defining accessory. The belt cinched in her asymmetrical striped shirt and highlighted her figure, while a pair of black pants pulled together the outfit. She looked both casual and trendy on stage, a trick she's mastered from her former White House days. The corset belt elevated her outfit and proved Michelle's style just gets better and better. Read on to see how she wore the belt, then shop similar ones below. Related45 Reasons Michelle Obama Will Always Be Our Style Icon Shop Brands Topshop · Max Studio · Ralph Lauren · Saint Laurent · Alexander McQueen Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong Topshop Women's Double Buckle Corset Belt $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Belts Asos Belts Retro Luxe London Wide Double Buckle Leather Corset Belt $87 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Max Studio Wide Snakeskin Belt $248 from Max Studio Buy Now See more Max Studio Belts Ralph Lauren Wide Faux-Leather Stretch Belt $58 from Ralph Lauren Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Belts Saint Laurent Wide Waist Belt $95 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Belts Alexander McQueen Corset Belt $945 from Alexander McQueen Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Belts