Nothing Is Too Hard For Michelle Obama to Style — Not Even a Corset

Nothing Is Too Hard For Michelle Obama to Style — Not Even a Corset

If you're still debating how to style your corset, take a tip from Michelle Obama. The former first lady attended the Partnership For a Healthier America Summit wearing the waist-defining accessory. The belt cinched in her asymmetrical striped shirt and highlighted her figure, while a pair of black pants pulled together the outfit.

She looked both casual and trendy on stage, a trick she's mastered from her former White House days. The corset belt elevated her outfit and proved Michelle's style just gets better and better. Read on to see how she wore the belt, then shop similar ones below.

Topshop
Women's Double Buckle Corset Belt
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Belts
Asos Belts
Retro Luxe London Wide Double Buckle Leather Corset Belt
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Max Studio
Wide Snakeskin Belt
$248
from Max Studio
Buy Now See more Max Studio Belts
Ralph Lauren
Wide Faux-Leather Stretch Belt
$58
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Belts
Saint Laurent
Wide Waist Belt
$95
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Belts
Alexander McQueen
Corset Belt
$945
from Alexander McQueen
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Belts
