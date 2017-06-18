 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Expect to See Miley Cyrus Wearing This 1 Italian Brand Anytime Soon
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Spring Fashion
How 3 Women Made the Same Outfit Work For Day and Night
Fashion News
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Don't Expect to See Miley Cyrus Wearing This 1 Italian Brand Anytime Soon

Miley Cyrus's little brother, Braison, made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2018 show in Milan. The popstar, who's not afraid of letting the world know her opinions, posted a picture of Braison on Instagram to congratulate him and also included a few choice words about D&G's political statements.

Dolce & Gabbana has been getting a lot of heat on social media the past couple of months for dressing Melania Trump, causing many Instagram users to comment "#boycottdolcegabbana" on their posts. Instead of ignoring the comments, the brand created $245 #Boycott T-shirts to mock their "haters."

Upon seeing Miley's post, Stefano Gabbana took to Instagram as well, saying, "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana." In the comment section, Stefano took the feud one step further, writing, "GUYS!!! YOU CAN BUY 'FART FROM MALIBU' the new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance." Scroll on to read more of their comments.

Related
Melania Trump's $51K Coat Is the Actual Definition of Out of Touch

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsFashion NewsMiley CyrusDolce & Gabbana
Join The Conversation
Late Night Highlights
by Kelsie Gibson
Emily Ratajkowski Black One-Piece Swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Swimsuit Looks Sexy From All Angles — Especially the Back
by Marina Liao
Melania Trump Wears Dolce and Gabbana Dress in Italy
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Concludes Her International Trip Wearing the Same Designer Behind the $51K Coat
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Emily Ratajkowski Blue Bikini in Italy
Emily Ratajkowski
We Don't Blame Emily Ratajkowski For Taking a Selfie in This Bikini
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump in Gabriela Hearst Shirt Dress
Melania Trump
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds