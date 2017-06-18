Don't Expect to See Miley Cyrus Wearing This 1 Italian Brand Anytime Soon

Miley Cyrus's little brother, Braison, made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2018 show in Milan. The popstar, who's not afraid of letting the world know her opinions, posted a picture of Braison on Instagram to congratulate him and also included a few choice words about D&G's political statements.

Dolce & Gabbana has been getting a lot of heat on social media the past couple of months for dressing Melania Trump, causing many Instagram users to comment "#boycottdolcegabbana" on their posts. Instead of ignoring the comments, the brand created $245 #Boycott T-shirts to mock their "haters."

Upon seeing Miley's post, Stefano Gabbana took to Instagram as well, saying, "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana." In the comment section, Stefano took the feud one step further, writing, "GUYS!!! YOU CAN BUY 'FART FROM MALIBU' the new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance." Scroll on to read more of their comments.

