Miranda Kerr's New Wedding Band Is a Diamond-Lover's Dream

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel got married in a ceremony so low-key, we have yet to see any pictures from the big day. While there are no photos of her wedding gown, we did get a glimpse of her beautiful new wedding band. As she was cutting up mushrooms for her "soup," Miranda flashed the second ring in an Instagram snap. The thin silver band is encrusted with tiny diamonds, pairing perfectly with her solitaire engagement ring that also has diamond baguettes. The band is a sophisticated piece that we know will be timeless, so scroll on for a first glimpse.

Fashion InstagramsCelebrity Engagement RingsMiranda KerrEngagement RingsBridalModelsRingsWedding
