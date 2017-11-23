 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Sneaker You Should Buy Based on Your Favorite Supermodel
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Sneaker You Should Buy Based on Your Favorite Supermodel

One of the rules to mastering a model's off-duty look? Thou shalt have a pair of sneakers. Whether the ladies are heading to the gym for a boxing session or attending Fashion Week, they rock their favorite styles with pride. Models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid probably have a lust-worthy sneaker collection, but we've noticed that there are certain brands they gravitate toward most. And (hint, hint), it's not Adidas's Stan Smith.

Though that sneaker reigned supreme in 2016, there were many more options out there that were just as cool. Your favorite It girls have branched out, sporting brands like Superga and Puma with their outfits. Read on to see which sneakers the ladies would likely vote for as their favorite, then pick up a pair for yourself to re-create their looks.

Related
15 Pairs of Blogger-Approved Shoes That Won't Make Your Feet Ache
Superga
2790 ACOTW Platform Sneakers
$80
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Superga Platforms
Superga
2224 Wool High Top Sneakers
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Superga
2790 Cotro Sneaker
$89
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
$119
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Superga
2750 Cotu Metallic Sneakers
$79
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
$64.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Kam Lace Up Sneakers
$120 $84
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Calf Hair Trimmed Lace-Up Sneakers
$120
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Kingvel Triple Strap Sneakers
$120
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Kam Sneakers
$120
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Kingvel Triple Strap Sneakers
$120
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Kam Metallic Lace Up Sneakers
$120
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Sneakers
Reebok
contrast ankle sneakers
$99
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Reebok
NPC UK Metallic Women's Shoes
$74
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Reebok
Freestyle Leather High-top Sneakers - White
$70
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Reebok
'Classic' sneakers
$103
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Reebok
metallic lace-up sneakers
$92
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Reebok
Women's 'Hayasu' Training Shoe
$89
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Nike
Women's Cortez '72 Sneakers
$125
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Nike
Women's Blazer High Top Sneakers
$130
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Nike
Roshe Two Sneakers
$110
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Nike
Force Mid '07 leather high-top sneakers
$121
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Nike
Orive Womens Athletic Shoes
$65 $48.75
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Nike
Tennis Classic Sneaker
$80
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Puma
Women's Fierce Metallic High Top Sneaker
$99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Puma
Fierce high-top trainers
$74
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Puma
Women's 'Remaster' Sneaker
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Puma
Basket Suede Platform Creeper, Black/White
$100
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Puma Platforms
Puma
Basket Suede Cap-Toe Creeper, Gold/Star White
$110
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
Puma
Basket Classic LFS Women's Shoes
$70 $55.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Puma Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Leather Sneakers - White
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith
$90
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's BNY Sole Series: Women's Deconstructed Stan Smith Sneakers
$150
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
+ Raf Simons Stan Smith Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers - Silver
$400
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
$74
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Comfort suede sneakers
$154
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Karlie Kloss's Sneaker of Choice: Superga
Karlie was spotted rocking the same bag-and-sneaker combination at Fashion Week, though this time she wore them with a matching coat and trouser set.
Of course Karlie has Superga sneakers in black, too. They paired well with her all-white ensemble.
Kendall Jenner's Sneaker of Choice: Kenneth Cole
She also owns these in a two-toned bone style, which she paired with a taupe turtleneck dress.
The sneaker proves versatile no matter what color Kendall's outfit is. Here she wore the Kam sneakers with a metallic outfit and orange duster coat.
Gigi Hadid's Sneaker of Choice: Reebok
For non-gym days, Gigi will pull out her white pair to achieve her signature athleisure look.
The model turned to her black Reebok sneakers again for another gym run with sister Bella Hadid.
Bella Hadid's Sneaker of Choice: Nike
No one does athleisure like Gigi, except maybe Bella. The model wore an eye-catching red tracksuit with a pair of classic white Nike trainers.
For the gym, Bella chose a black pair of Nike shoes to go with her Tommy Jeans puffer jacket.
Hailey Baldwin's Sneaker of Choice: Puma
For a night out, Hailey wore a distressed shirt and stayed comfy with a pair of platform Pumas.
Cara Delevingne's Sneaker of Choice: Stan Smith
According to Cara, the sneakers are also airport approved. The model wore them with a similar dressed-down outfit consisting of joggers, a white tee, a pink beanie, and a graphic jacket.
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleStyle How ToGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Superga
2790 ACOTW Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$80
Superga
2224 Wool High Top Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$99
Superga
2790 Cotro Sneaker
from REVOLVE
$89
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
from REVOLVE
$119
Superga
2750 Cotu Metallic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$79
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Kenneth Cole
Kam Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$120$84
Kenneth Cole
Calf Hair Trimmed Lace-Up Sneakers
from Off 5th
$120
Kenneth Cole
Kingvel Triple Strap Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$120
Kenneth Cole
Kam Sneakers
from Off 5th
$120
Kenneth Cole
Kingvel Triple Strap Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$120
Kenneth Cole
Kam Metallic Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$120
Reebok
contrast ankle sneakers
from Farfetch
$99
Reebok
NPC UK Metallic Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$74
Reebok
Freestyle Leather High-top Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$70
Reebok
'Classic' sneakers
from Farfetch
$103