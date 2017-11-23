The Sneaker You Should Buy Based on Your Favorite Supermodel

One of the rules to mastering a model's off-duty look? Thou shalt have a pair of sneakers. Whether the ladies are heading to the gym for a boxing session or attending Fashion Week, they rock their favorite styles with pride. Models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid probably have a lust-worthy sneaker collection, but we've noticed that there are certain brands they gravitate toward most. And (hint, hint), it's not Adidas's Stan Smith.

Though that sneaker reigned supreme in 2016, there were many more options out there that were just as cool. Your favorite It girls have branched out, sporting brands like Superga and Puma with their outfits. Read on to see which sneakers the ladies would likely vote for as their favorite, then pick up a pair for yourself to re-create their looks.