Leave it to Donatella Versace to end her Spring 2018 show with a bang. The designer brought back the original gang of '90s supermodels to honor the 20th anniversary of Gianni Versace's death. Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen, and Carla Bruni all walked down the runway in shimmery gold dresses, making it the most Instagrammable moment of Fashion Month — let alone Milan Fashion Week, hands down. Keep scrolling to have a look at this major moment from every angle.