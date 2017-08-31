 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Princess Diana's Swimsuits Were So Timeless, You Can Still Wear Them Today

Melissa Odabash has been designing swimsuits for close to two decades, so when it comes to the topic, she's a knowledgeable guru. She'll tell you how to take your one-piece swimsuit from day to night in a hot second (just throw it on a pair of jeans and a blazer) and she knows exactly what her customers across 59 countries want. She counts Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow as some of her celebrity fans — no big deal.

With an industry reach that wide, it was only natural that Melissa was tasked with the job of creating all of Naomi Watts's swimsuits in the 2013 biopic Diana. The designer revealed that she and the costume designers got together to discuss scenes while referencing old images of Princess Diana.

"It was important to try and encapsulate the same style and look of the swimwear so that it really took you back to that moment," Melissa said. "I really loved researching for that movie as I think Princess Diana was groundbreaking and inspirational. The producers even invited me to be in a yacht party scene for the film, but I wasn't able to make it, which I regret!"

Even if you've never seen the film, you could probably guess how iconic the swimsuits were, given Princess Diana's style legacy. There was a yellow off-the-shoulder number and a timeless sky blue one-piece we loved. (We tried to find similar styles ahead, you know, for all the Princess Di fans out there).

But Melissa's film creds don't end here. Most recently, Jennifer Lawrence wore her white Zuma swimsuit in Passengers, which Melissa revealed was a complete surprise. "The demand for the swimsuit definitely sky-rocketed. Jennifer Lawrence has that effect!" she said. Scroll through to see Melissa's creations from Diana on Naomi Watts, then shop the looks yourself.

Related
The 8 Biggest Swimsuit Trends of the Summer

Princess Diana's Swimsuits Were So Timeless, You Can Still Wear Them Today
Princess Diana's Swimsuits Were So Timeless, You Can Still Wear Them Today
Kate Spade One-Piece Swimsuit
Solid and Striped Swimsuit
Melissa Odabash Swimsuit
Seafolly Swimsuit
LaBlanca One-Piece Swimsuit
Three Graces London Swimsuit
Stella McCartney Swimsuit
Martha Medeiros Halterneck Swimsuit
J.Crew Ruffle-Shoulder Swimsuit
Boohoo One-Shoulder Frill Swimsuit
Topshop One-Piece Swimsuit
Start Slideshow
SwimsuitsScreen StyleFashion InterviewSummer FashionMelissa OdabashSwimwearGet The LookSummerPrincess DianaCelebrity StyleShoppingNaomi Watts
Shop More
LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
LaBlanca
La Blanca Strappy Plunge One-Piece Tummy-Control Swimsuit
from Macy's
$119$70.99
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca Twist Front Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$109
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$119
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$119$71.40
LaBlanca
La Blanca Multistrap Cross Back Maillot One Piece Swimsuit
from Bloomingdale's
$119
Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Ermanno Scervino
lace detail one-piece
from Farfetch
$465
Farfetch
Sian Swimwear Aida swimsuit
from Farfetch
$199.62
BRIGITTE
one shoulder swimsuit
from Farfetch
$235.96$188.77
BRIGITTE
ruffled swimsuit
from Farfetch
$237.87
Versace
studded Medusa swimsuit
from Farfetch
$302.89$151.45
Stella McCartney Cover-ups SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Chambray Cotton Shirt Coverup
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$345$172.50
Stella McCartney
Mixed Animals & Elastic All in One Printed Coverup
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$400$200
Stella McCartney
Timeless Basics Tiered Cover-Up Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$400
Stella McCartney
Timeless Basics One-Piece Wrap Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos Luxury
$265$185.50
Stella McCartney
Chevron & Polka Dot All-in-One Romper Coverup, Black/White
from Neiman Marcus
$400$200
boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Is Wearing the 1 Swimsuit You Need to Show Off Your Curves
by Celia Fernandez
Alessandra Ambrosio
16 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's 1-Piece Swimsuits Looked Just as Good as Her Bikinis
by Celia Fernandez
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuit For Your Skin Tone and Body Shape
by Stephanie Araujo
LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lyndiinthecity
lyndiinthecity
lakeshorelady
tanyafosterblog
Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aurelalacaj
theuptowncharade
dooleynotedstyle
aurelalacaj
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds