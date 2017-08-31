Princess Diana's Swimsuits Were So Timeless, You Can Still Wear Them Today

Melissa Odabash has been designing swimsuits for close to two decades, so when it comes to the topic, she's a knowledgeable guru. She'll tell you how to take your one-piece swimsuit from day to night in a hot second (just throw it on a pair of jeans and a blazer) and she knows exactly what her customers across 59 countries want. She counts Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow as some of her celebrity fans — no big deal.

With an industry reach that wide, it was only natural that Melissa was tasked with the job of creating all of Naomi Watts's swimsuits in the 2013 biopic Diana. The designer revealed that she and the costume designers got together to discuss scenes while referencing old images of Princess Diana.

"It was important to try and encapsulate the same style and look of the swimwear so that it really took you back to that moment," Melissa said. "I really loved researching for that movie as I think Princess Diana was groundbreaking and inspirational. The producers even invited me to be in a yacht party scene for the film, but I wasn't able to make it, which I regret!"

Even if you've never seen the film, you could probably guess how iconic the swimsuits were, given Princess Diana's style legacy. There was a yellow off-the-shoulder number and a timeless sky blue one-piece we loved. (We tried to find similar styles ahead, you know, for all the Princess Di fans out there).

But Melissa's film creds don't end here. Most recently, Jennifer Lawrence wore her white Zuma swimsuit in Passengers, which Melissa revealed was a complete surprise. "The demand for the swimsuit definitely sky-rocketed. Jennifer Lawrence has that effect!" she said. Scroll through to see Melissa's creations from Diana on Naomi Watts, then shop the looks yourself.