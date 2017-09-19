Olivia Palermo's Fashion Week Wardrobe Is Here to Inspire Your Next Outfit

If we're not watching the runway at Fashion Week, that's probably because we've got our eye on Olivia Palermo. With every appearance, the fashion pro supplies new styling tricks, sometimes just the way she's nonchalantly half-tucked a shirt or draped a jacket over her shoulders.

This season, she's maintained her quintessential mastery of high-low dressing and given us Fall trends tempered with the classics. She'll show you the art of statement dressing with ease. And with every outfit she wears, we're supplied with new inspiration. Read on for all the looks so far and tell us you don't agree.