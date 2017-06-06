6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Palm Leaf Swimsuits 9 Tropical Swimsuits You Need This Summer — Palm Leaves Included June 6, 2017 by Krista Jones 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Rainbows, stripes, polka dots, and even bananas — there are so many printed swimsuit choices, the possibilities are endless. This Summer, venture out and try a new tropical bikini trend: palm leaves. We found the brightest and best styles so you don't have to spend time searching. Pick from these choices to get beach-ready. Shop Brands J.Crew · Shoshanna · Mikoh · Forever 21 · Jaded London · Asos · Milly CHRLDR Banana Leaf One Piece Slip into this sexy CHRLDR Banana Leaf One Piece ($84). The high leg opening and scoop back are an understated way to wear a one-piece without being too covered up. We love the mix of bright lime green and dark leaves for a jungle moment. Throw on a pair of jean shorts and you're ready to leave the beach. shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear CHRLDR Banana Leaf One Piece $84 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Milly Santorini Banana Leaf Printed Halter Swimsuit If you love rainbows, this Milly Santorini halter top ($105) and bottom ($105) set is for you. The assortment of colors mixed with tropical banana leaves makes this suit vibrant. It's made of microfiber materials so it will absorb water faster and dry quicker, which is great if you plan to swim in it. Pair with your favorite straw hat and you're ready for a day by the pool. Milly Santorini Banana-Leaf Printed Halter Swim Top $105 $68 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Milly Two-Piece Swimwear Milly Barbados Banana-Leaf Printed Swim Bottom $105 $68 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Milly Two-Piece Swimwear Jaded London Leaf Print Halter High Neck Bikini Channel your inner island girl with this Jaded London halter bikini top ($48) and bottom ($60) set. The rope detail running through the halter neck and along the bottoms gives this a warm-weather vibe. You can adjust the halter and bottoms with the rope to help fit to your size, too. Jaded London Leaf Print Halter High Neck Bikini Top $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Jaded London Two-Piece Swimwear bottom $60 from us.asos.com Buy Now J.Crew Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Palm Leaf For the girls who like extra support, try this J.Crew one-piece ($115). The cups and underwire will make sure you feel comfortable and secure on your next swimming adventure. To avoid those pesky tan lines, take off the removable straps. Pair with a denim miniskirt and you're set for the day. J.Crew Demi underwire one-piece swimsuit in palm leaf print $115 $89.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear ASOS Tropical Palm Leaf Scuba Long Sleeve Swimsuit This scuba-inspired ASOS palm leaf swimsuit ($68) is perfect if you're looking for a long-sleeved option that will protect your skin from the sun. The front zip adds some extra flair to this already-fun suit. Prepare to get noticed in it. Asos Tropical Palm Leaf Scuba Long Sleeve Swimsuit $68 $50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Shoshanna High Neck Halter Bikini If you love halter necks, try this Shoshanna bikini top ($140) and bottom ($92) set. The white and green colors give off a tropical vibe. If you're looking for something to throw on over it, try a sheer cover-up. Shoshanna High Neck Halter Bikini Top $140 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shoshanna Two-Piece Swimwear Shoshanna Classic Bikini Bottoms $92 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shoshanna Two-Piece Swimwear Mikoh Sunset Printed Bandeau Bikini If you want to try the palm leaf trend but love black and white, try these Mikoh Sunset Printed Bandeau Bikini Top ($110) and Bottoms ($110). Ideal for smaller-busted girls, this strapless top has a cool cutout detail in the front and along the hips. Try wearing it with colorful pom-pom sandals. Mikoh Sunset Printed Bandeau Bikini Top - Black $110 $77 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear Mikoh Velzyland Cutout Printed Bikini Briefs - Black $110 $66 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear ModCloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit in Palms Make a splash in this ModCloth top ($55) and bottom ($45) set. If you like wearing two pieces but don't want to show a lot of skin, this could be a great choice for you. The high-wasted bottoms and tankini-style top will keep things modest. And if you want to go full-on mod, consider a red lipstick. ModCloth Swimwear ModCloth Soleil It on Me Swimsuit Top in Palms in XL $54.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Swimwear bottom $45 from modcloth.com Buy Now Zara Swimsuit With Tied Neckline Dive into paradise with this Zara swimsuit ($36). Affordable and chic, this suit is giving us Palm Springs inspiration. Tie up the front for your desired amount of exposure. Match with your favorite Summer shorts and it will look like you're wearing a bodysuit. Zara swimsuit $36 from zara.com Buy Now