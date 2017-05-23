 Skip Nav
17 Palm Leaf Statement Pieces That Will Transform Your Home Into an Oasis

Need a quick fix to make your home feel like a Summer retreat? An easy way to transform a space is by adding in some palm leaf decor pieces. The seasonal pattern is pretty and playful — plus the look works well with other colors and patterns. The green acts as a neutral that fits right in with other shades. Check out all our favorite pieces and grab one for your own space.

1 The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Surestrip
The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Surestrip

This removable wallpaper ($59) is a fast way to transform your walls — you don't have to adhere them, they just hang there.

2 H&M Leaf-Print Cushion Cover
H&M Leaf-Print Cushion Cover

Switch out your pillowcase for this bold cushion cover ($13).

3 Urban Outfitters All Over Palm Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters All Over Palm Bath Mat

Add a tropical vibe to your bathroom with this palm leaf mat ($39).

4 Deny Designs Emanuela Carratoni Palms Decorative Tray
Deny Designs Emanuela Carratoni Palms Decorative Tray

A decorative tray ($59) is an easy addition you can place on your coffee table or dresser.

5 West Elm Palm Leaf Catchalls
West Elm Palm Leaf Catchalls

These gold catchalls ($29) would look so pretty on a vanity.

6 Deny Designs Allyson Johnson Palm Spring Leaves Table Runner
Deny Designs Allyson Johnson Palm Spring Leaves Table Runner

Take your dining room table to the next level by adding this table runner ($44).

7 Lulu & Georgia Elton Storage Ottoman
Lulu & Georgia Elton Storage Ottoman

This ottoman ($210) also has storage space inside, so it's a useful purchase.

8 Urban Outfitters Neon Cat Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters Neon Cat Throw Pillow

A colorful throw pillow ($49) like this will pop on a neutral sofa.

9 Urban Outfitters Batik Palm Print Shower Curtain
Urban Outfitters Batik Palm Print Shower Curtain

This shower curtain ($39) will elevate your bathroom to spa status.

10 H&M Leaf-Patterned Glass
H&M Leaf-Patterned Glass

Snag a few of these gold leaf glasses ($7) and bring them out for cocktail hour.

11 H&M Palm-Patterned Cushion Cover
H&M Palm-Patterned Cushion Cover

You'll be pleasantly surprised by how well this cushion cover ($10) blends in with your existing pillows.

12 World Market Palm Leaf on Glass Framed Wall Art
World Market Palm Leaf on Glass Framed Wall Art

Hang this framed wall art ($40) in your entryway to set the tone for the rest of your house.

13 Anthropologie Palm Leaf Dish
Anthropologie Palm Leaf Dish

Store jewelry or cosmetics in this palm leaf dish ($20).

14 H&M Cotton Seat Cushion
H&M Cotton Seat Cushion

These seat cushions ($13) would look great on woven chairs.

15 Sara Brown Tropicales Wall Art
Sara Brown Tropicales Wall Art

The gold frame looks elegant against this palm print ($398).

16 World Market Carambola and Palm Leaf Palm Paradise Filled Candle
World Market Carambola and Palm Leaf Palm Paradise Filled Candle

You can even make your home smell like palm leaves with this simple candle ($15).

17 H&M Leaf-Print Cotton Tablecloth
H&M Leaf-Print Cotton Tablecloth

Throw this cotton tablecloth ($25) over your table for Summer soirées.

