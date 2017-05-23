5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Palm Leaf Decor Products 17 Palm Leaf Statement Pieces That Will Transform Your Home Into an Oasis May 23, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Need a quick fix to make your home feel like a Summer retreat? An easy way to transform a space is by adding in some palm leaf decor pieces. The seasonal pattern is pretty and playful — plus the look works well with other colors and patterns. The green acts as a neutral that fits right in with other shades. Check out all our favorite pieces and grab one for your own space. RelatedH&M's New Summer Home Collection Screams "I'm on Vacation Forever!" Shop Brands Urban Outfitters · DENY Designs · west elm · Lulu & Georgia · H&M · World Market · Anthropologie 1 The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Surestrip This removable wallpaper ($59) is a fast way to transform your walls — you don't have to adhere them, they just hang there. PBteen Decor The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Surestrip $59 $47.50 from PBteen Buy Now See more PBteen Decor 2 H&M Leaf-Print Cushion Cover Switch out your pillowcase for this bold cushion cover ($13). H&M Leaf-print Cushion Cover $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows 3 Urban Outfitters All Over Palm Bath Mat Add a tropical vibe to your bathroom with this palm leaf mat ($39). Urban Outfitters All Over Palm Bath Mat $39 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats 4 Deny Designs Emanuela Carratoni Palms Decorative Tray A decorative tray ($59) is an easy addition you can place on your coffee table or dresser. DENY Designs Emanuela Carratoni - Palms Decorative Tray $59 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more DENY Designs Trays & Platters 5 West Elm Palm Leaf Catchalls These gold catchalls ($29) would look so pretty on a vanity. west elm Palm Leaf Catchalls $29 from west elm Buy Now See more west elm Decorative Pillows 6 Deny Designs Allyson Johnson Palm Spring Leaves Table Runner Take your dining room table to the next level by adding this table runner ($44). DENY Designs Allyson Johnson Palm Spring Leaves Table Runner $59 $44 from HauteLook Buy Now See more DENY Designs Table Linens 7 Lulu & Georgia Elton Storage Ottoman This ottoman ($210) also has storage space inside, so it's a useful purchase. Lulu & Georgia Elton Storage Ottoman $210 from Lulu & Georgia Buy Now See more Lulu & Georgia Ottomans 8 Urban Outfitters Neon Cat Throw Pillow A colorful throw pillow ($49) like this will pop on a neutral sofa. Urban Outfitters Neon Cat Throw Pillow $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decorative Pillows 9 Urban Outfitters Batik Palm Print Shower Curtain This shower curtain ($39) will elevate your bathroom to spa status. Urban Outfitters Batik Palm Print Shower Curtain $39 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shower Curtains 10 H&M Leaf-Patterned Glass Snag a few of these gold leaf glasses ($7) and bring them out for cocktail hour. H&M Leaf-patterned Glass $6.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decor 11 H&M Palm-Patterned Cushion Cover You'll be pleasantly surprised by how well this cushion cover ($10) blends in with your existing pillows. H&M Palm-patterned Cushion Cover $9.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows 12 World Market Palm Leaf on Glass Framed Wall Art Hang this framed wall art ($40) in your entryway to set the tone for the rest of your house. World Market Palm Leaf on Glass Framed Wall Art $39.99 from Cost Plus World Market Buy Now See more World Market Artwork 13 Anthropologie Palm Leaf Dish Store jewelry or cosmetics in this palm leaf dish ($20). Anthropologie Palm Leaf Dish $20 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories 14 H&M Cotton Seat Cushion These seat cushions ($13) would look great on woven chairs. H&M Cotton Seat Cushion $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen 15 Sara Brown Tropicales Wall Art The gold frame looks elegant against this palm print ($398). Anthropologie Artwork Sara Brown Tropicales Wall Art $398 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork 16 World Market Carambola and Palm Leaf Palm Paradise Filled Candle You can even make your home smell like palm leaves with this simple candle ($15). World Market Carambola and Palm Leaf Palm Paradise Filled Candle $14.99 from Cost Plus World Market Buy Now See more World Market Candles 17 H&M Leaf-Print Cotton Tablecloth Throw this cotton tablecloth ($25) over your table for Summer soirées. H&M Leaf-print Cotton Tablecloth $24.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Tablecloths Share this post Decor InspirationSummerFurnitureGift GuideAccessories