5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Love Shopping Banana Trend Products Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend May 23, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As the prolific Gwen Stefani once said way back in 2004, "This shit is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S." She was right then, and she's right today. I'm not sure what's going on, but banana print is everywhere. I don't even like bananas, and I'm mesmerized by the yellow, fruity trend. Not only is it hot in fashion right now but it's also making its way into home and tech products. There are even banana pool floats! You know a print is truly happening when someone sticks it onto a pool float. Whether you enjoy eating bananas or not, you can't deny they look pretty cute printed on dresses, pillows, and phone cases. If you need convincing, take a look at all of our favorite products. It's time for a potassium party. Related22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not? Shop Brands MUMU · Sunnylife · Forever 21 · Kate Spade · MSGM · Cara · BELLE + SKY · Boohoo · Giamba · H&M · Monki 1 MUMU Meghan Wrap Dress This wrap dress ($172) would look cute over a basic black swimsuit. MUMU Meghan Wrap Dress ~ Gone Bananas Pebble $172 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Evening Dresses 2 Banana Round Beach Towel Make waves at the beach with this round towel ($89). Gilt Towels Banana Round Beach Towel $150 $89 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Towels 3 MUMU Gone Bananas Earrings If you want to ease into the trend, start with these gold earrings ($26). MUMU Gone Bananas Earrings ~ Gold $26 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Earrings 4 Sunnylife Inflatable Cool Bananas Ring When you're taking a lake trip, this inflatable ring ($38) will be great for floating around. Sunnylife Inflatable Cool Bananas Ring $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Sunnylife Rings 5 Eightmood Bananas Accent Pillow This accent pillow ($39) would be adorable in a black and white bedroom. Nordstrom Pillows Eightmood Bananas Accent Pillow $39 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pillows 6 Forever 21 Banana Charm Tattoo Choker If you're craving some '90s nostalgia, this tattoo choker ($4) will fuel your obsession. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Banana Charm Tattoo Choker $3.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces 7 Skinnydip Banana iPhone 6/7 Case The glittery accents on this iphone case ($28) are so fun. Topshop Tech Accessories Skinnydip **banana iphone 6/7 case $28 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Tech Accessories 8 Kate Spade That's Bananas Idiom Bangle Love a good idiom? This black and gold bangle ($51) will be right up your alley. Kate Spade Thats bananas idiom bangle $78 $51 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets 9 MSGM Banana Print Slippers These quirky slides ($159) include sequin and bead details. MSGM banana print slippers $245.36 $159.49 from Farfetch Buy Now See more MSGM Slippers 10 Sunnylife Inflatable Banana How hilarious will you look riding this inflatable banana ($38) in the pool? Sunnylife Inflatable Banana $56 $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion 11 MSGM Banana Print Jumpsuit Make a statement at your next Summer party in this banana print jumpsuit ($375). MSGM banana print jumpsuit $535.55 $374.88 from Farfetch Buy Now See more MSGM Pants 12 Cara Banana Print Snapback Cap Pair this snapback cap ($17) with cutoff jeans and a simple white T-shirt. Cara Women's Banana Print Snapback Cap - Pink $28 $16.80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Cara Hats 13 Forever 21 Banana Graphic Tee Put on this graphic tee ($9) with your favorite skirt. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Banana Graphic Tee $8.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees 14 Kate Spade Out Of Office Gold-Tone That's Bananas Bar Necklace This bar necklace ($39) will make everyone smile when you wear it. Kate Spade Out Of Office Gold-Tone That's Bananas Bar Necklace $58 $38.86 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces 15 Forever 21 Nightwalker Banana Maxi Dress This maxi dress ($78) has us dreaming of a tropical getaway. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Nightwalker Banana Maxi Dress $78 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses 16 Zazzle Banana-danda-stache Bandana Tie this bandana ($16) around your neck when your outfit needs to be jazzed up. bandana $16 from zazzle.com Buy Now 17 BELLE + SKY Short-Sleeve Screen-Printed Tee Rachel Zoe would approve of this short-sleeve tee ($36). BELLE + SKY Short-Sleeve Screen-Printed Tee $36 from JCPenney Buy Now See more BELLE + SKY Tees 18 Kate Spade Top Banana iPhone 6/6S Case If you've got a good sense of humor, you need this iPhone case ($18). Kate Spade Top Banana iPhone 6/6S Case $45 $17.93 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories 19 Boohoo Zoe Banana Print Runner Shorts Throw on a crop top and a floppy hat with these runner shorts ($16). Boohoo Zoe Banana Print Runner Shorts $16 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Shorts 20 Fruit Collection Banana Candle Add some whimsy to your space with a gold banana candle ($39). LUISAVIAROMA Candles Fruit Collection Banana Candle $39 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Candles 21 MUMU High-Tide High-Rise Swimsuit This bikini top and matching bottoms ($78) are on the top of our wish list. MUMU High Tide High Rise Bottom ~ Gone Bananas $78 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear 22 Giamba Banana Print Mini Dress This minidress ($764) somehow makes bananas look elegant. Giamba banana print mini dress $1,091 $763.70 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Giamba Dresses 23 H&M Paper Napkins Include these paper napkins ($3) at the bar when you host happy hour. H&M Paper Napkins $2.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Napkins 24 Monki Banana Print Pajama Set This pajama set ($32) is just right for hot nights. Monki Banana Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Monki Pajamas Share this post Gifts For HerBananasGift Guide