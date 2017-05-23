Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend

As the prolific Gwen Stefani once said way back in 2004, "This shit is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S." She was right then, and she's right today. I'm not sure what's going on, but banana print is everywhere. I don't even like bananas, and I'm mesmerized by the yellow, fruity trend. Not only is it hot in fashion right now but it's also making its way into home and tech products. There are even banana pool floats! You know a print is truly happening when someone sticks it onto a pool float.

Whether you enjoy eating bananas or not, you can't deny they look pretty cute printed on dresses, pillows, and phone cases. If you need convincing, take a look at all of our favorite products. It's time for a potassium party.