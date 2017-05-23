 Skip Nav
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend

Banana Trend Products

Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend

MUMU High-Tide High-Rise Swimsuit

As the prolific Gwen Stefani once said way back in 2004, "This shit is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S." She was right then, and she's right today. I'm not sure what's going on, but banana print is everywhere. I don't even like bananas, and I'm mesmerized by the yellow, fruity trend. Not only is it hot in fashion right now but it's also making its way into home and tech products. There are even banana pool floats! You know a print is truly happening when someone sticks it onto a pool float.

Whether you enjoy eating bananas or not, you can't deny they look pretty cute printed on dresses, pillows, and phone cases. If you need convincing, take a look at all of our favorite products. It's time for a potassium party.

1 MUMU Meghan Wrap Dress
MUMU Meghan Wrap Dress

This wrap dress ($172) would look cute over a basic black swimsuit.

MUMU
Meghan Wrap Dress ~ Gone Bananas Pebble
$172
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Evening Dresses
2 Banana Round Beach Towel
Banana Round Beach Towel

Make waves at the beach with this round towel ($89).

Gilt Towels
Banana Round Beach Towel
$150 $89
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Towels
3 MUMU Gone Bananas Earrings
MUMU Gone Bananas Earrings

If you want to ease into the trend, start with these gold earrings ($26).

MUMU
Gone Bananas Earrings ~ Gold
$26
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Earrings
4 Sunnylife Inflatable Cool Bananas Ring
Sunnylife Inflatable Cool Bananas Ring

When you're taking a lake trip, this inflatable ring ($38) will be great for floating around.

Sunnylife
Inflatable Cool Bananas Ring
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Rings
5 Eightmood Bananas Accent Pillow
Eightmood Bananas Accent Pillow

This accent pillow ($39) would be adorable in a black and white bedroom.

Nordstrom Pillows
Eightmood Bananas Accent Pillow
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pillows
6 Forever 21 Banana Charm Tattoo Choker
Forever 21 Banana Charm Tattoo Choker

If you're craving some '90s nostalgia, this tattoo choker ($4) will fuel your obsession.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Banana Charm Tattoo Choker
$3.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces
7 Skinnydip Banana iPhone 6/7 Case
Skinnydip Banana iPhone 6/7 Case

The glittery accents on this iphone case ($28) are so fun.

Topshop Tech Accessories
Skinnydip **banana iphone 6/7 case
$28
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Tech Accessories
8 Kate Spade That's Bananas Idiom Bangle
Kate Spade That's Bananas Idiom Bangle

Love a good idiom? This black and gold bangle ($51) will be right up your alley.

Kate Spade
Thats bananas idiom bangle
$78 $51
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets
9 MSGM Banana Print Slippers
MSGM Banana Print Slippers

These quirky slides ($159) include sequin and bead details.

MSGM
banana print slippers
$245.36 $159.49
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more MSGM Slippers
10 Sunnylife Inflatable Banana
Sunnylife Inflatable Banana

How hilarious will you look riding this inflatable banana ($38) in the pool?

Sunnylife
Inflatable Banana
$56 $38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion
11 MSGM Banana Print Jumpsuit
MSGM Banana Print Jumpsuit

Make a statement at your next Summer party in this banana print jumpsuit ($375).

MSGM
banana print jumpsuit
$535.55 $374.88
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more MSGM Pants
12 Cara Banana Print Snapback Cap
Cara Banana Print Snapback Cap

Pair this snapback cap ($17) with cutoff jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

Cara
Women's Banana Print Snapback Cap - Pink
$28 $16.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cara Hats
13 Forever 21 Banana Graphic Tee
Forever 21 Banana Graphic Tee

Put on this graphic tee ($9) with your favorite skirt.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Banana Graphic Tee
$8.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees
14 Kate Spade Out Of Office Gold-Tone That's Bananas Bar Necklace
Kate Spade Out Of Office Gold-Tone That's Bananas Bar Necklace

This bar necklace ($39) will make everyone smile when you wear it.

Kate Spade
Out Of Office Gold-Tone That's Bananas Bar Necklace
$58 $38.86
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
15 Forever 21 Nightwalker Banana Maxi Dress
Forever 21 Nightwalker Banana Maxi Dress

This maxi dress ($78) has us dreaming of a tropical getaway.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Nightwalker Banana Maxi Dress
$78
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
16 Zazzle Banana-danda-stache Bandana
Zazzle Banana-danda-stache Bandana

Tie this bandana ($16) around your neck when your outfit needs to be jazzed up.

bandana
$16
from zazzle.com
Buy Now
17 BELLE + SKY Short-Sleeve Screen-Printed Tee
BELLE + SKY Short-Sleeve Screen-Printed Tee

Rachel Zoe would approve of this short-sleeve tee ($36).

BELLE + SKY
Short-Sleeve Screen-Printed Tee
$36
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more BELLE + SKY Tees
18 Kate Spade Top Banana iPhone 6/6S Case
Kate Spade Top Banana iPhone 6/6S Case

If you've got a good sense of humor, you need this iPhone case ($18).

Kate Spade
Top Banana iPhone 6/6S Case
$45 $17.93
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
19 Boohoo Zoe Banana Print Runner Shorts
Boohoo Zoe Banana Print Runner Shorts

Throw on a crop top and a floppy hat with these runner shorts ($16).

Boohoo
Zoe Banana Print Runner Shorts
$16
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Shorts
20 Fruit Collection Banana Candle
Fruit Collection Banana Candle

Add some whimsy to your space with a gold banana candle ($39).

LUISAVIAROMA Candles
Fruit Collection Banana Candle
$39
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Candles
21 MUMU High-Tide High-Rise Swimsuit
MUMU High-Tide High-Rise Swimsuit

This bikini top and matching bottoms ($78) are on the top of our wish list.

MUMU
High Tide High Rise Bottom ~ Gone Bananas
$78
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear
22 Giamba Banana Print Mini Dress
Giamba Banana Print Mini Dress

This minidress ($764) somehow makes bananas look elegant.

Giamba
banana print mini dress
$1,091 $763.70
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Giamba Dresses
23 H&M Paper Napkins
H&M Paper Napkins

Include these paper napkins ($3) at the bar when you host happy hour.

H&M
Paper Napkins
$2.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Napkins
24 Monki Banana Print Pajama Set
Monki Banana Print Pajama Set

This pajama set ($32) is just right for hot nights.

Monki
Banana Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Pajamas
