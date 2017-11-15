 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton's Fall Coat Is a Piece We Bet Kate Middleton Would Ask to Borrow
Pippa Middleton's Fall Coat Is a Piece We Bet Kate Middleton Would Ask to Borrow

Sisters are always borrowing each other's clothes, and that's something we like to think Pippa and Kate Middleton do on occasion. The two have worn similar outfits in the past, so the idea isn't too far off. But what exactly would Kate borrow? We're thinking perhaps Pippa's gray coat? She wore the Fall jacket with a pair of black skinny jeans and a button-down while bike riding and pedaled around town in a pair of buckled Stuart Weitzman ankle booties.

The Intropia jacket, however, was definitely the showstopping piece in her outfit. Delicate red and white pipping outlined the coat and made it feel unique. Unfortunately, the outerwear is pretty hard to get. The item can only be shipped to certain locations, and it seems Pippa somehow luckily got her hands on one. Before you get too disappointed though, we did find similar options that are just as good, so shop ahead.

H&M
Wool-blend BouclÃ© Coat
$69.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Coats
Tahari
Plus Size Women's 'Ella' Belted Two-Tone Wool Blend Wrap Coat
$268 $189.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tahari Plus Outerwear
Ann Taylor
Tweed Funnel Jacket
$179
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Petite Jackets
Chloé
Iconic Two-tone Mohair-blend Coat - Light gray
$2,150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Coats
Acne Studios
Lilo Doublé Belted Wool And Cashmere-blend Coat - Gray
$1,300
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Coats
