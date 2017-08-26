Kate Middleton Owns So Many Coats, but These 10 Are Perfect For Fall

Kate Middleton taught us the power of owning a good coat for every season. The duchess of Cambridge seemingly has every color and print on hand, rocking them at a moment's notice to public events. Whether she's coordinating them with her shoes or hat, Kate's mastery of outerwear is completely brilliant.

Of course, knowing where to shop helps a lot. The royal is known for wearing designs from Catherine Walker, Hobbs, and Alexander McQueen — just some of her favorite brands. Now that we know the labels, we can easily track down similar outerwear styles too. Read on to see the 10 coats Kate always turns to and then shop the variations for Fall.