Kate Middleton Owns So Many Coats, but These 10 Are Perfect For Fall

Kate Middleton taught us the power of owning a good coat for every season. The duchess of Cambridge seemingly has every color and print on hand, rocking them at a moment's notice to public events. Whether she's coordinating them with her shoes or hat, Kate's mastery of outerwear is completely brilliant.

Of course, knowing where to shop helps a lot. The royal is known for wearing designs from Catherine Walker, Hobbs, and Alexander McQueen — just some of her favorite brands. Now that we know the labels, we can easily track down similar outerwear styles too. Read on to see the 10 coats Kate always turns to and then shop the variations for Fall.

Blue Coats
Cream-Colored Coats
Coats That Are Knee Length
Coats With a Cool Print
Coats That Belt at the Waist
Coats With Pocket Details
Coats With Large Buttons
Black Coats
Red Coats
Casual Outing Coats
Shop More
Michael Kors Coats SHOP MORE
Michael Kors
Patent Leather Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$425$340
Michael Kors
Mink Fur Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,435
Michael Kors
Lightweight Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$145$87
Michael Kors
Open-Front Wool Coat
from TheRealReal
$445$267
Michael Kors
Shearling Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$805$402.50
Balenciaga Coats SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Leather Trench Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$895$447.50
Balenciaga
Shearling & Leather Coat
from TheRealReal
$985$492.50
Balenciaga
Shearling & Leather Coat
from TheRealReal
$895
Balenciaga
Hooded Parka Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$995
Balenciaga
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,100$1,860
French Connection Coats SHOP MORE
French Connection
Women's Flowy Belted Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$148$99.90
French Connection
Women's Long Wool Blend Military Coat
from Nordstrom
$198$129.90
French Connection
Women's Drape Back Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$138$69.90
French Connection
Women's Drape Front Trench Coat
from Nordstrom
$148$99.90
French Connection
Draped Belted Trench Coat, Black
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$165$115.50
Michael Kors Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laurenfortsch
veronikalipar
emilybrillanti
veronikalipar
GUESS Petite Outerwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
daniaustin
interiordesignerella
collinstuohysmith
teggyfrench
